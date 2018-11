Nov 19 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan said on Monday that Chairman Carlos Ghosn had used company money for personal use and that it had been investigating possible improper practices of Ghosn and Representative Director Greg Kelly for several months.

It also said its board would propose that Ghosn be terminated from the chairman post swiftly. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Leika Kihara, writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Himani Sarkar)