Nissan's Ghosn indicted on 2 new charges of financial misconduct - media

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors indicted former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on two new charges of financial misconduct on Friday, local media reported, adding to the legal challenges for the once-feted auto executive.

Ghosn was charged with aggravated breach of trust for temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008, and for understating his compensation for three fiscal years through March 2018, the Nikkei business daily said.

Ghosn, detained since his Nov. 19 arrest, had already been charged for under-reporting his income for the five years through 2015. He denied the charges at a court appearance this week. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Christopher Cushing)