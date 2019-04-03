Tokyo prosecutors enter former Nissan chief Ghosn's home -NHK

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors entered Carlos Ghosn’s residence early on Thursday morning to ask him to submit to questioning over payments made by Nissan Motor to an Omani dealer when he was chairman of the automaker, NHK said on Thursday.

The public broadcaster and other Japanese media have reported that prosecutors will likely arrest Ghosn, who was earlier released on bail following three earlier indictments for financial wrongdoing.

Officials at the Tokyo prosecutors office and Ghosn’s lawyer were not available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by David Dolan)