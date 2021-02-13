U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid by Ghosn's accused escape plotters to avoid extradition

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the extradition to Japan of an American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee that country while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

In a brief order, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer denied an emergency request by lawyers for U.S. Army special forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited. The Taylor’s lawyers in a late Thursday filing reiterated arguments that their clients could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone “bail jump” and that, if extradited, they faced the prospect of relentless interrogations and torture. (Reporting by Andrew Chung and David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)