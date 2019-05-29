Nissan’s Infiniti brand to move back to Japan from Hong Kong – document

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s premium brand Infiniti is relocating its headquarters back to Japan from Hong Kong, its home since 2012, to create “more operational efficiencies” with its parent company, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The move planned for mid-2020, and expected to be publicly announced later on Wednesday, will help the Japanese automaker cut costs amid a slump in its global earnings in the year ended March 31.

“The relocation will further integrate (Infiniti) with global design, research and development and manufacturing functions based in Japan,” Nissan said in the statement, adding that Infiniti would continue to “operate independently”. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Stephen Coates)