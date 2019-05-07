Auto & Truck Manufacturers
UPDATE 1-Nissan's premium brand Infiniti names new global chief

Norihiko Shirouzu

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co’s premium division Infiniti is expected to announce a new acting global chief for the brand, the company said, after its current head, Christian Meunier, left to lead the Jeep unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles .

Nissan’s chief quality officer Christian Vandenhende will oversee Infiniti’s global operations effective immediately, until a new brand chief is named, Infiniti said in the statement on Tuesday.

Meunier was named global chief in early January after its previous boss Roland Krueger left the Hong Kong-based brand.

Meunier will take over as global president for SUV-focused Jeep effective immediately, Fiat Chrysler said in a separate statement.

An Infiniti spokesman said Meunier’s resignation was not related to Nissan’s internal investigation into its former leader Carlos Ghosn. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; additional reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Arun Koyyur)

