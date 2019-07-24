CORRECTED-Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally - Kyodo

(Corrects to clarify cuts include 4,800 jobs announced earlier)

July 24 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd is planning to cut more than 10,000 jobs globally as part of efforts to turn around its business, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, citing company sources.

The reduction of the automaker's workforce, including early retirement options, is expected to be announced on Thursday, Kyodo here said.

Nissan’s planned job cuts include the 4,800 global jobs it had announced earlier, Kyodo said.

Nissan said it had no comment on the report. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru, Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo Editing by Jaqueline Wong)