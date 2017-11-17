FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan to brief on improper inspection issue at 0730 GMT
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 17, 2017 / 3:36 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Nissan to brief on improper inspection issue at 0730 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it would hold a news conference on Friday to provide an update on the investigation into improper final inspection procedures - an issue that has led to the recall of 1.2 million vehicles in Japan.

Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa and Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi will attend the briefing, at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama, the automaker said.

Saikawa is scheduled to brief the transport ministry on its findings ahead of the news conference. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.