Nissan CEO: If differences of opinion with Renault, then would like to discuss -Jiji

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - If Nissan Motor Co and its top shareholder Renault SA have differences of opinion, then those should be discussed, Jiji news agency quoted Nissan’s chief executive as saying on Monday.

“If there are differences of opinion, then I’d like for those to be discussed,” Jiji quoted Hiroto Saikawa as saying.

A source earlier said the French carmaker had signalled it would block reforms launched by Nissan unless Renault is granted representation on new board committees.

Renault is the top shareholder in Nissan. (Reporting by David Dolan Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)