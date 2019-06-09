Corrections News
June 9, 2019

REFILE-Renault to block Nissan's corporate governance overhaul- FT

1 Min Read

(Fixes typographical error in second paragraph)

June 9 (Reuters) - France’s Renault SA has told Nissan Motor Co Ltd that it will block the company’s plan to overhaul its corporate governance, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard revealed the plan in a letter to Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa on Saturday, according to the report on.ft.com/2X3nGJC, which cited people familiar with the letter.

The letter comes two weeks before Nissan’s annual meeting, where it had hoped to vote through a long-overdue transition from having statutory auditors to a governance system of three committees covering nominations, remuneration and audit, FT reported. Renault’s decision to abstain from the vote denies the proposal the two-thirds majority it needs to pass.

Renault and Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Sunday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

