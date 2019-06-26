Hot Stocks
June 26, 2019 / 7:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron calls for synergies, alliances to strengthen Renault-Nissan

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for further synergies and alliances to strengthen the Renault-Nissan partnership in a global market.

“The Renault-Nissan alliance is a jewel in the industry,” Macron told French expatriates in Tokyo. “We created a giant which we must not only preserve but develop synergies and alliances to strengthen it in the face of international competition.”

Nissan on Tuesday threw cold water on hopes for a quick fix to strained relations with France’s Renault SA , saying inequality between the partners could unravel their two-decade-old automaking alliance. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below