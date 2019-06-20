Hot Stocks
June 20, 2019

Renault will vote to back Nissan's move to give it boardroom seats

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault , which is looking to preserve and strengthen its alliance with Nissan, said it would vote in favour of a move by Nissan to grant Renault’s representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board.

“Groupe Renault welcomes Nissan’s decision to grant Renault’s representatives a seat on the committees of the Nissan board, which will be presented to the general shareholders’ meeting on June 25,” Renault said in a statement.

“The agreement reached on Renault’s presence in Nissan’s new governance confirms the spirit of dialogue and mutual respect that exists within the Alliance,” added Renault, whose merger talks with Fiat-Chrysler broke down this month. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Keith Weir)

