Spain says Nissan has decided to close its Barcelona plant

BARCELONA, May 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor Co has decided to close its factory in Barcelona, resulting in the loss of about 2,800 jobs as part of a new worldwide three-year restructuring plan, the Spanish government said on Thursday.

The car company made the decision to end its operation in Barcelona despite proposals made by the local authorities to keep the plant running, the government said in a statement.

The closure would cost Nissan as much as 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion), the government said, urging Nissan to look at other options. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro Editing by Ingrid Melander)