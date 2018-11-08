Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 8, 2018

Japan's Nissan Motor Q2 profit falls 21.2 pct, undershoots estimates

YOKOHAMA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday posted a 21.2 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit, undershooting analyst estimates, as the automaker continues to struggle with lower sales in the United States even as sales grow in China.

Profit at Japan’s second-largest automaker was 101.2 billion yen ($890.30 million) for the July-September period. That compared with 128.5 billion yen a year earlier and the 130.1 billion yen median of nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Nissan kept its forecast for full-year profit to fall 6 percent to 540 billion yen, based on an assumption that the U.S. dollar will average around 105 yen through March. ($1 = 113.6700 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

