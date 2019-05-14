Nissan flags weakest profit in more than a decade as Ghosn woes weigh

YOKOHAMA, May 14 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co flagged its weakest annual profit in more than a decade on Tuesday, forecasting a 28% drop in earnings, as Japan’s second-largest automaker struggles to turn the page after the ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Operating profit will likely total 230 billion yen ($2.10 billion) in the year to March 2020, the company said, the weakest since 2009 when it reported a loss.

That comes on top of the company’s announcement of a 45% drop in earnings for the year ended in March to 318 billion yen.

Nissan, last month, flagged the drop in profit for the year just ended on expenses related to extending vehicle warranties in the United States, its biggest market.

Shares of Nissan are down around 2% this year, after losing a fifth of their value last year. ($1 = 109.6200 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan)