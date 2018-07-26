FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 26, 2018 / 7:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nissan Motor Q1 profit falls 29 pct on lower U.S. sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, July 26 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday posted a 28.8 percent fall in operating profit for the first quarter of its financial year due to a hit to U.S. sales, as the automaker reigned in heavy discounting on its vehicles.

Operating profit at Japan’s second-largest automaker was 109.1 billion yen ($985.64 million) for April-June, versus 153.3 billion a year earlier. The result was slightly higher than a 103.4 billion yen average of seven analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nissan maintained its forecast for full-year operating profit to slide 6.0 percent to 540 billion yen, as it expects a stronger yen and higher raw material prices to offset a rise in overall global vehicle sales. ($1 = 110.6900 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.