Company News
July 28, 2020 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nissan sees $4.5 bln annual operating loss as pandemic hinders turnaround efforts

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Tuesday it expects to make an annual operating loss for a second straight year, as the coronavirus pandemic hampers its efforts to emerge from a deep slump in sales.

It forecast an operating loss of 470 billion yen ($4.5 billion), its biggest according to Nissan data that goes back to 1977 and much larger than a consensus estimate of a 262.8 billion yen loss drawn from 20 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Years of aggressive expansion, particularly in emerging markets, has left Japan’s No. 2 automaker with dismal margins, an ageing portfolio and a tarnished brand.

Still reeling from the 2018 arrest and ouster of former CEO Carlos Ghosn, Nissan unveiled a far-reaching restructuring plan in May that calls for a dramatic reduction in production lines and its vehicle model range. ($1 = 105.6500 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

