UPDATE 1-Japan's Nissan Motor Q2 profit falls 21 pct as U.S. sales weigh

* Q2 op profit Y101.2 bln vs Y130.1 bln analyst view

* Weak U.S. sales continue to weigh, down 8.6 pct in Q2

* Bucking China auto slowdown; Asia sales up 11.3 pct (Adds results details, context)

By Naomi Tajitsu

YOKOHAMA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Thursday posted a 21 percent fall in second-quarter operating profit, undershooting analyst estimates, as the automaker continues to struggle with lower U.S. sales and a strong yen, even as sales grow in China.

Profit at Japan’s second-largest automaker was 101.2 billion yen ($890.30 million) for the July-September period, lower than a 130.1 billion yen median of nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv and its worst second-quarter performance since 2008.

Profit was also hit by a fall in emerging-market currencies, but Nissan kept its full-year forecast at 540 billion yen, a decline of 6 percent, based on an assumption that the U.S. dollar will average around 105 yen through March.

Nissan posted an 8.4 percent slide in vehicle sales in North America during the quarter, but operating profit in the region rose 12.5 percent as the automaker has been trimming its U.S. inventory which had ballooned last year, enabling it to reduce costs to offer discounts on older models.

Nissan and domestic rivals including Toyota Motor Corp have struggled with low profit in North America for the past two years as they expanded discounts to compete in the United States where vehicle sales plateaued near record highs.

Japanese automakers, for which the sedan was a bread-and-butter product offering for decades, have also been scrambling to produce more pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles for the United States as driver preferences shifted toward larger models.

Sluggish profit could curb Nissan’s ability to invest in new vehicle technologies just as global automakers are competing to develop self-driving cars, electric vehicles and new transportation services.

One bright spot for Nissan has been China, where vehicle sales since January have increased 7.4 percent through September compared with the same period a year prior, so far bucking signs that the world’s largest auto market is slowing.

Nissan’s overall vehicle sales in Asia rose 11.3 percent in the July-September quarter, while operating profit in the region rose 8.2 percent.

(Click here for an interactive graph on Japanese automaker vehicle sales in the U.S., China tmsnrt.rs/2RjnBuA)

Toyota is also enjoying strong growth in China this year, while sales at Honda Motor Co Ltd and Mazda Motor Corp have eased. Ford Motor Co in late October posted a slide in third-quarter profit due in part to a sales slump in the country.

Nissan is investing heavily to become a top player in China, with plans to boost sales to 2.6 million vehicles a year by 2022, from 1.5 million last year.

(Click here for an interactive graph on Japanese automakers' annual global vehicle sales tmsnrt.rs/2RnFOr2)

In North America, Nissan and its domestic rivals are facing the possible need to increase investment to raise localised production following an updated trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico which requires more vehicle components to be made in the region.

The industry is also bracing for likely higher U.S. tariffs on imports from Japan. Nissan imports roughly half of the vehicles it sells in the United States, mainly from Mexico and Japan. ($1 = 113.6700 yen)