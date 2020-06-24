Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 24, 2020 / 4:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan car sales recovering after big fall in April, May - Nissan exec

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said that car sales in Japan were recovering after a drop in demand in April and May due to the impact of the coronavirus.

“If you look at the market, in April and May there was a big decline in demand, but this is recovering sharply,” Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino said during a livestreamed event to launch the e-Power version of the automaker’s Kicks SUV crossover model for the Japan market.

“If this situation lasts, we believe demand will return to pre-coronavirus levels,” she added. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below