Japan transport ministry to inspect Nissan HQ to assess compliance measures

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry said it would conduct an inspection at Nissan Motor Co’s global headquarters on Friday to assess measures implemented by the automaker to improve compliance following decades of improper final inspections.

In October, Nissan issued a recall for 1.2 million vehicles - including all passenger cars produced for sale in Japan over the past three years - after discovering that for more than 20 years uncertified inspectors were signing off on vehicle checks required by the transport ministry for cars sold in the country.

The ministry said it would inspect the Japanese automaker’s headquarters in Yokohama from 0100 GMT on Friday.

Nissan has said that it has implemented measures including increasing the number of quality assurance managers as well as managers in charge of final inspections at its domestic plants. The automaker is also re-educating employees on inspection standards and compliance.

The company recently appointed a new corporate vice president to oversee all plants in Japan. It has also announced that Hideyuki Sakamoto, who leads the company’s engineering operations, next month will replace Executive Vice President Fumiaki Matsumoto, who had overseen manufacturing and supply chain management. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)