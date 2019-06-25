Company News
June 25, 2019 / 1:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nissan CEO apologises to shareholders over misconduct issue

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa on Tuesday apologised to shareholders for the fallout of a scandal involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, which has rocked the automaker and clouded the outlook of its partnership with Renault SA .

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the financial misconduct,” he told a shareholders meeting, before he and the automaker’s board members bowed deeply in unison.

Shareholders at Japan’s second-biggest automaker were due to vote on a new governance structure and 11-member board, after the arrest last year of Ghosn over financial misconduct allegations - which he denies - revealed auditing weaknesses at the company. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

