Nissan workers reject pact with management over closure of Barcelona plants - RTVE

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Workers at Nissan Motor Co. rejected a plan to postpone the closure of its Barcelona plants by six months in exchange for resuming production in coming weeks, Spanish broadcaster RTVE reported on Tuesday.

The three Barcelona plants, which employ around 3,000 workers and indirectly an additional 20,000, were originally due to close by December this year but Nissan said two weeks ago it was open to postponing it to give more time for authorities to find another company interested in the plants. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Joan Faus, editing by Andrei Khalip)