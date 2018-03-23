FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 6:10 AM / in 10 hours

Nissan says aims to sell 1 mln electric vehicles annually by 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOKOHAMA, Japan, March 23 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Friday said it planned to sell 1 million electric vehicles annually by 2022, including all-battery EVs and cars powered by its “e-Power” gasoline hybrid technology.

During that period, the Japanese automaker said it would develop eight new all-battery EVs, including four models for China, where it is planning to expand. Its luxury Infiniti brand would begin carrying new electric models from 2021, it added.

Nissan and its automaking partners, France’s Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, together plan to launch 12 electric models as part of their strategy to achieve annual vehicle sales totalling 14 million units by 2022, compared with 10.6 million units in 2017. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

