Nixon Peabody wins round in multimillion-dollar fight with ex-partners

A New York state judge sided with Nixon Peabody on Wednesday in a fight with five of its former partners, rejecting their bid to force the firm to mediate their multimillion-dollar compensation claims.

The one-page ruling from New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter means plaintiffs Thomas Gaynor, Abigail Reardon, Jinjian Huang, Stephen Reil and Maria Swiatek are likely stuck arbitrating their dispute with Nixon Peabody.

