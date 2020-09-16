Ex-Nixon Peabody partners sue firm over millions in clawbacks

Five former Nixon Peabody partners have sued the firm in New York state court, challenging the validity of a partnership agreement they accuse the firm of using to claw back or withhold millions of dollars in compensation.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Thomas Gaynor, Abigail Reardon, Jinjian Huang, Stephen Reil and Maria Swiatek allege the agreement is unenforceable under New York law. They are seeking a court order that would require Nixon Peabody to participate in mediation before the dispute goes to arbitration.

