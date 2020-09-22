Nixon Peabody says ex-partners can't wiggle out of arbitrating compensation claims

Nixon Peabody is pushing back against a quintet of former partners who say the firm improperly withheld and attempted to claw back millions of dollars in compensation, accusing the ex-partners of reneging on an agreement to arbitrate their claims.

The ex-partners defected to DLA Piper last year. They sued Nixon Peabody in New York state court on Sept. 15, saying the firm misused its partnership agreement to “punish” departing lawyers and seeking a court order that would require Nixon Peabody to participate in mediation before the dispute goes to arbitration.

