December 10, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New Jersey AG creates Environmental Justice unit

Barbara Grzincic

The state of New Jersey is creating a specialized unit within the attorney general’s office to focus on environmental harms in minority and low-income communities as part of new environmental justice initiative, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Thursday.

In a statement, Grewal said that the new Environmental Justice Section will “repurpose existing resources” and hire additional attorneys to bring enforcement actions and promote environmental justice across the state. Former Chief Counsel Kevin Jespersen is heading up the initiative while a national search for a permanent leader is under way.

