NJ Transit can claim up to $400 mln for Superstorm Sandy losses, state high court holds

The New Jersey Transit Corporation can collect up to $400 million from Lloyd’s of London and its other insurers for water damage caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, the New Jersey Supreme Court held Wednesday. The insurers, represented by Dentons and Clyde & Co, argued that a $100 million limit on “losses caused by flood” also applied to the separate provisions for “Named Windstorm” damage, which had no such cap. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3t2CN2T