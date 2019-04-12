Slovenian bank NLB to cut 2018 dividend to 7.13 euros

LJUBLJANA, April 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) plans to cut dividend to 7.13 euros ($8.07) per share from 13.53 euros paid last year, NLB said in a statement on Friday.

The payment will have to be confirmed by shareholders at their meeting on June 10, it said.

The bank said in February its group net profit fell by 10 percent to 203.6 million euros last year, mainly due to higher income tax.

Slovenia sold 65 percent of NLB through an IPO in November while it plans to sell another 10 percent of the bank later this year. The state will keep 25 percent of the bank to have a say in key business decisions. ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by David Evans)