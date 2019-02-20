Slovenian bank NLB 2018 net profit falls by 10 percent

LJUBLJANA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) reported a 10 percent fall in 2018 group net profit to 203.6 million euros ($231.3 million), preliminary figures showed.

The bank, which reported a 2 percent drop in pretax profit, attributed the fall in net profit to higher income tax in 2018 following “significant positive non-recurring effects in 2017”.

It gave no further details. The bank will release its full figures on April 30.

The amount of non-performing loans fell to 622.3 million euros or 6.9 percent of all loans at the end of 2018 from 9.2 percent a year before.

Balance sheet assets rose by 4 percent to 12.7 billion euros last year.

NLB has units in Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia, Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Slovenia sold 65 percent of NLB in November and plans to sell another 10 percent this year. The state will keep a quarter of the bank to have a say in key business decisions.