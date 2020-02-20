Slovenian bank NLB 2019 net profit down by 5% yr/yr

LJUBLJANA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank NLB made a group net profit of 193.6 million euros ($209 million) in 2019 versus 203.6 million a year before, the bank’s said in an interim report on Thursday.

Balance sheet assets increased by 1.43 billion euros year-on-year to close to 14.2 billion euros, the bank said.

NLB, in which the state holds 25% stake and the rest is held by international and local investors, has units in Slovenia, Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.