LJUBLJANA, May 24 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) posted a group net profit of 57.9 million euros ($64.87 million) in the first quarter of 2019 versus 57.7 million a year ago, it said in a report on Friday.

Bad loans fell to 6.3% of all loans versus 6.9% at the end of 2018. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)