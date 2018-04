LJUBLJANA, April 13 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which is due to be privatised later this year, made a group net profit of 225.1 million euros ($277.26 million) in 2017 versus 110 million a year before, partly due to a drop in bad loans.

NLB said bad loans fell to 9.2 percent of all loans by the end of 2017 from 13.8 percent a year before.