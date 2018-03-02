Slovenian NLB bank postpones 2017 results release to end-April

LJUBLJANA, March 2 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which is due to be privatised later this year or in 2019, postponed the release of its 2017 results to the end of April.

The unlisted bank had previously said it planned to issue preliminary results on March 5.

“Audited results will be published ... by April 30,” the bank said in a statement on Friday, giving no further details.

Last year Slovenia has proposed to the European Commission postponing the sale of 75 percent of NLB until 2019, although it had earlier agreed to sell the majority of the bank in 2017 in exchange for the commission’s approval of state aid in 2013.

In January the Commission opened an in-depth investigation into Slovenia’s proposal regarding the NLB sale.

Meanwhile, talks between Slovenia and the Commission on the NLB sale continue. (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Alexander Smith)