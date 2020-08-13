Slovenia's NLB bank H1 profit falls 22% on bad loan provisions

SARAJEVO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Net profit at Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) fell 22% to 73.7 million euros ($86.95 million) in the first half of 2020 as Slovenia’s largest bank set aside money to cover bad loans caused by the coronavirus crisis, it said on Thursday.

Slovenia’s largest bank reported first half flat net operating income of 260 million euros and 1% lower profit before bad loan provisions amounting to 115.2 million euros.

It made 33.2 million euros in impairments and provisions in the first half, while net interest income fell by 6% year-on-year “mostly due to tactical shifts in balance sheet positions in course of the pandemic and a higher cash position”.

Balance sheet assets totalled 14.9 billion euros “mostly as a result of increased deposit inflows”.

The lender, in which the state holds a 25% stake, said its subsidiaries in Serbia, Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Montenegro contributed 40% to the group’s profit before tax in the first half of 2020.

Slovenia has so far reported 2,332 coronavirus cases and 125 deaths. The government expects GDP to fall by 7.6% this year due to a lockdown introduced during the spring months to contain the disease.

Slovenia’s export-oriented economy grew 2.4% in 2019. ($1 = 0.8476 euros) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Chris Reese)