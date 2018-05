LJUBLJANA, May 24 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), made a group net profit of 57.7 million euros ($67.64 million) in the first quarter of 2018, down from 81.6 million a year ago, the bank said in a report on Thursday.

It added balance sheet assets increased by 3 percent year-on-year to 12.4 billion euros. The bank is expected to be privatised later this year or next year. ($1 = 0.8530 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Alexandra Hudson)