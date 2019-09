LJUBLJANA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank NLB reported on Friday a group net profit of 94.3 million euros ($104 million) for the first half of 2019, versus 104.8 million in the same period of last year.

It also said that bad loans fell to 6% of all its loans, from 8.3% at the end of June last year. ($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)