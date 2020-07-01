Healthcare
Second fatal NLC India boiler blast in two months kills at least six

CHENNAI, July 1 (Reuters) - A boiler blast at miner and electricity generator NLC India Ltd’s plant in Neyveli in the southern state of Tamil Nadu kill at least six people, a local police official said, the second deadly boiler explosion in two months.

The explosion also injured 16 people, who have been hospitalized, and follows a deadly blast at the same plant on May 7.

“Six people died on the spot. Sixteen others have been admitted,” said S Latha, the inspector at a local police station in Neyveli, adding that the incident in May killed five and injured three. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

