Russian steelmaker NLMK appoints Kurmashov as CFO

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker NLMK said on Thursday that it had appointed Shamil Kurmashov as chief financial officer (CFO).

* Prior to joining NLMK, Kurmashov was a deputy chief executive at Russian airline Aeroflot.

* Kurmashov will be in charge of coordinating NLMK’s financial departments, supporting the execution of a new strategic cycle for the group leading up to 2022, and driving efficiency, including the implementation of digital technologies. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)