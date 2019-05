MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK plans to begin a roadshow on May 16 for investors in the United States, Britain, Germany and Switzerland for a possible 5-7 year dollar-denominated Eurobond issue, Interfax news agency cited a source as saying on Tuesday.

The roadshow will be organised by J.P. Morgan, Societe Generale, ING and UniCredit, the report said. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)