MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker NLMK said on Friday its fourth quarter steel output rose 1 percent year-on-year to 4.4 million tonnes.

Its fourth quarter consolidated steel sales rose 6 percent compared to the same period the previous year, to 4.6 million tonnes, helped by rising overseas sales of steel slabs and pig iron. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Susan Fenton)