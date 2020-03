March 26 (Reuters) - Troubled UAE hospital operator NMC Health said on Thursday its chairman, H. J. Mark Tompkins, had stepped down from its board and it appointed Faisal Belhoul as his replacement.

Tompkins’ decision to step down was taken as a result of difficult period NMC has faced, the company said. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)