CORRECTED-UK watchdog investigates EY audit of NMC Health

(Changes to hospital from hotel group)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting regulator said it has opened an investigation into EY’s audit of NMC Health, the troubled hospital operator that was placed into administration in April.

“On 15 April 2020 the Financial Reporting Council opened an investigation into the audit by Ernst and Young LLP of the financial statements of NMC Health for the year ended 31 December 2018,” the FRC said in a statement on Monday.