UPDATE 2-NMC holding company likely to be liquidated or dissolved -administrators

May 28 (Reuters) - Joint administrators for NMC Health Plc, the holding company of UAE-based healthcare provider NMC Group, have said the most likely resolution of the company’s situation was now either dissolution or liquidation.

Administrators from consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal Europe were appointed in April to oversee the hospital operator on an application from one of its biggest creditors, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

The bank has since begun criminal proceedings against an unspecified number of individuals at the company, which has been delisted from the London Stock Exchange and is now the subject of a UK accounting investigation.

The administrators said it would not be possible to conclude the outcome of the process until all investigations into the company have progressed and the liability position is ascertained.

They also stressed that all of the constituent members of the wider NMC Group, the largest private healthcare provider in the UAE, were continuing as previously.

“This is a standard part of the formal process of administration for NMC Health Plc, the holding company that was listed on the London Stock Exchange, and does not in any way impact the ongoing trading of the wider Group,” said joint administrator Richard Fleming.

The joint administrators also said that based on their current estimates, they anticipate the company’s preferential creditors could receive a dividend of approximately 100 pence.

NMC first came under scrutiny late last year when U.S.-based short-seller Muddy Waters criticised its financial statements.

