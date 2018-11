DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ healthcare provider NMC Health plans to issue a U.S. dollar denominated bond, sources familiar with the matter said.

NMC has picked banks including First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered to arrange the planned issue.

An NMC spokesman said that the company does not comment on market speculation. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Stanley Carvalho; editing by Louise Heavens)