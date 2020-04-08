REFILE-NMC executive chairman requests banks to keep credit lines open

(Fixes typo in first name in second paragraph)

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - The executive chairman of troubled hospital operator NMC Health said on Wednesday banks and creditors should continue to keep credit lines open for the company even if it goes into administration.

Faisal Belhoul said in a statement banks should ensure the company has “the necessary liquidity to maintain healthcare operations and must continue to support the salaries of thousands of healthcare workers at this time.”

NMC Health, UAE’s biggest private hospital group, said earlier on Wednesday it expects to be placed into administration in due course, following weeks of uncertainty relating to its debt levels and undisclosed shareholder dealings. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Chris Reese)