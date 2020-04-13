NMC Health unit's COO Nirman Shetty resigns

April 13 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc said on Monday that chief operating officer of its distribution unit, Nirman Shetty, has stepped down after 10 years with UAE’s biggest private hospital group.

Shetty’s resignation as COO of NMC Trading comes days after NMC Health was placed into administration by London’s High Court.

Acting chief executive officer of NMC Health, Michael Davis, said in an internal email to NMC Trading employees on Sunday that deputy COO Akesh Shanawas will assume oversight of the business.

“The corporate leadership team and I recognize that this is a very difficult time for us all,” Davis said.

“There are many changes happening at NMC and lots of uncertainty in the world around us from the impact of the COVID 19 situation.”

The hospital operator has been caught up in turmoil for months, including over the size of the shareholdings of major investors including founder and former co-chair BR Shetty, who resigned in February.

NMC had revised its debt position in late March to $6.6 billion, well above earlier estimates of $5 billion.

Last month Bloomberg reported here that NMC was looking to sell the distribution unit for about $300 million.