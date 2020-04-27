Financials
NMC Health to delist from London Stock Exchange

April 27 (Reuters) - Troubled hospital operator NMC Health on Monday said it requested London Stock Exchange to delist its shares after they remained suspended for two months.

The UAE-based company was placed into administration earlier this month, on the application of one of its biggest lenders, as NMC revised its debt position to $6.6 billion, well above earlier estimates.

NMC, which has also faced troubles over the shareholdings of its top investors, was booted from the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index last week. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

