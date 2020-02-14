Troubled NMC Health's vice chairman quits

Feb 14 (Reuters) - NMC Health said on Friday Executive Vice Chairman Khalifa Butti Omeir Bin Yousef has resigned from the United Arab Emirates’ largest private healthcare company, just days after co-chair and founder B.R. Shetty stepped back from the board.

Khalifa Butti is the second biggest NMC shareholder, according to Refinitiv data, and runs UAE investment firm KBBO.

Shetty had informed NMC of potentially inaccurate reporting of his holdings.