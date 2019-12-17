Hot Stocks
December 17, 2019 / 10:54 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

REFILE-Muddy Waters takes short position in NMC Health, stock tanks

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous words from headline)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. short-selling firm Muddy Waters said on Tuesday it has acquired a short position in NMC Health Plc , citing “serious doubts” about the hospital operator’s financial statements, including its asset values, cash balance and reported profits.

Shares of the FTSE 100 firm plunged more than 20% and were on track for their worst day ever.

NMC Health was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
